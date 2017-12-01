 

Dame Susan Devoy calls Winston Peters 'obnoxious', says he once told her to lose weight

Dame Susan Devoy described New Zealand's deputy prime minister Winston Peters as "obnoxious" during a light-hearted question and answer session at the TP McLean sports journalism awards last night. 

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy.

She said the NZ First leader once allegedly told her she was a "bit round" in 1987 according to NZ Herald, and suggested the now Human Rights Commissioner walked New Zealand to lose weight. 

This may have been in reference to Dame Susan walking the length of the country in 1988.

According to Newshub, Mr Peters denies these claims. 

The question and answer part of the sports awards was reportedly an entertainment section of the night that was closed to the public. 

Last night's speech was tweeted by Newsroom journalist Tim Murphy, who wrote: "Dame Susan Devoy, Race Relations Commissioner, tells TP McLean sports journalism awards that Winston Peters is obnoxious, that she can only be fired by the Governor-General, and that he once said of her... she was a 'bit round' and could do with walking the length of NZ to lose a few kilos.... Gasps from the entire audience."


