 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Dame Patsy to welcome new New Zealanders at Wellington Waitangi Day garden party

share

Source:

NZN

Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy is meeting new New Zealanders and hosting a garden party in Wellington to mark Waitangi Day.

New Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy.

New Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy.

Source: 1 NEWS

About 25 people with ties to 17 countries will become New Zealanders at a citizenship ceremony at Government House on Waitangi Day.

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester will administer the oaths and affirmations of allegiance.

1 News Political Editor says it 'disappointing' that media was blocked from the marae yesterday.
Source: Breakfast

Following the ceremony, Dame Patsy and her husband, Sir David Gascoigne, will host the annual Bledisloe Garden Reception attended by community and government guests and 800 members of the public, who received invitations through a public ballot process.

The Governor-General will deliver her Waitangi Day address at the reception.

Media were banned from attending and filming a visit by Dame Patsy to Te Tii Marae in Waitangi on Saturday.

Police lined the road outside Te Tii Marae as Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy and her husband arrived in the build up to Waitangi Day.
Source: 1 NEWS

Marae representatives put large tarpaulins across gaps in the hedge, preventing outsiders being able to watch events happening on the marae.

Related

Wellington

00:49
Auckland turned on clear skies as the PM kicked off his day of official engagements.

Video: Stirring Waitangi Day powhiri for Bill English at Orakei marae
01:25
The Deputy Prime Minister led the Government delegation onto the grounds for the dawn ceremony this morning.

'To live the life we would love' - Paula Bennett leads prayers at Waitangi Treaty Grounds
00:49
Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett led the Government delegation at the dawn service.

Watch: Waitangi celebrations kick off with dawn ceremony at Treaty Grounds

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:47
1
The comedy actress gave an spot on performance of Sean Spicer in the Saturday Night Live sketch.

Watch: Shouting Melissa McCarthy gives hilarious impression of Trump's Press Secretary on SNL

00:29
2
Qatar Airways' flight QR920 arrived in Auckland after a 17 hour 45 minutes long flight from Doha.

Watch: World's longest commercial flight arrives in Auckland

00:29
3
Boult's career-best figures of 6-33 ensured that New Zealand took the three-match series 2-0.

Watch: Trent Boult rips through Australia with six wickets to reclaim Chappell-Hadlee trophy

4
Missing woman Shelly Crooks

Missing West Coast tramper found alive

00:27
5
The royals were joined by 150 others training for the London Marathon who are raising money for a youth mental health charity.

Watch: Speedster Prince Harry gets one up on William in royal running race while Kate comes in last

01:25
The Deputy Prime Minister led the Government delegation onto the grounds for the dawn ceremony this morning.

'To live the life we would love' - Paula Bennett leads prayers at Waitangi Treaty Grounds

The Deputy Prime Minister led the Government delegation onto the grounds for the dawn ceremony this morning.

00:23
Mr Little is aiming to get elected as PM this year and gently told Mr Jackson 'that's taken'.

Watch: The moment Willie Jackson tells his boss Andrew Little 'actually I really want to be the Prime Minister'

Mr Little is aiming to get elected as PM this year and gently told Mr Jackson 'that's taken'.

03:04
1 NEWS and other media turned down demands for a $10,000 payment to secure exclusive access to the welcome.

Video: 'Get it off our whenua' – TeTii marae member in standoff with media over cameras

Marae representatives asked police to move TVNZ cameras off a public road.

01:53
The idea involves creating special zones where locals are in charge of funding decisions.

'Let's have a shot' - mayors in NZ's poorest regions want power and funds to tackle poverty

The idea involves creating special zones in the Far North, Rotorua Lakes and the Gisborne district.

01:52
Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says Northland fits the bill for a medium scale adverse drought event.

Northland's big dry: Government offering financial help to drought-stricken farmers

One farmer has been forced to sell 60 cows and reckons he'll lose $200k this season.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ