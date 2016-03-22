Dame Patsy to welcome new New Zealanders at Wellington Waitangi Day garden party

Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy is meeting new New Zealanders and hosting a garden party in Wellington to mark Waitangi Day.

New Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy. Source: 1 NEWS

About 25 people with ties to 17 countries will become New Zealanders at a citizenship ceremony at Government House on Waitangi Day.

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester will administer the oaths and affirmations of allegiance.

Following the ceremony, Dame Patsy and her husband, Sir David Gascoigne, will host the annual Bledisloe Garden Reception attended by community and government guests and 800 members of the public, who received invitations through a public ballot process.

The Governor-General will deliver her Waitangi Day address at the reception.

Media were banned from attending and filming a visit by Dame Patsy to Te Tii Marae in Waitangi on Saturday.