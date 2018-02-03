 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Dame Kiri Te Kanawa honoured with prestigious award by the New Zealand Society of the UK

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwi opera singing legend Dame Kiri Te Kanawa has been awarded New Zealander of the Year 2018 by the New Zealand Society of the United Kingdom. 

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa was unable to attend the ceremony by the New Zealand Society of the U.K due to being ill.
Source: 1 NEWS

The winner of the prestigious award was announced at the New Zealand Society's Waitangi Day Charity Ball in London today. 

Unfortunately Dame Kiri Te Kanawa wasn't able to attend the award ceremony due to being ill. 

The New Zealand Society of the United Kingdom said they will hold another event later in the year to present the award to her. 

The award recognises the efforts and contribution made by a New Zealand or British national in promoting the country's interest in the UK. 

The President of the New Zealand Society (UK), Ms Kerryn Beeching said, "The New Zealand Society and our sponsor partner Air New Zealand are thrilled to confirm the presentation of this prestigious award to Dame Kiri Te Kanawa in recognition of her tireless work through the Kiri Te Kanawa Foundation."

"The Foundation is both the guiding light and the solid foundation from which young New Zealand singers’ presence and brilliance on the international stage is championed.

"This year the Judging Panel were spoilt with a list of uncommonly-deserving nominees, all of whom happened to be women for the first time since the inception of the Award in 1999.

"Even from within this stellar group, Dame Kiri’s contribution to the valued bonds that tie the UK and NZ together is exceptional.

"Dame Kiri may have retired from public performance, but her influence, energy, expertise and passion is very much a current and driving force in both developing and shining a light on young NZ singing talent on the world stage, and for that we are delighted to recognise her with the UK New Zealander of the Year Award in 2018.”

The beloved New Zealand opera singer hasn't taken to the stage in more than a year, and in an interview with the BBC last September, said she wouldn't ever again.

"I don't want to hear my voice," said the 73-year-old soprano.

"It is in the past. When I'm teaching young singers and hearing beautiful young fresh voices, I don't want to put my voice next to theirs."

She said she would focus on training the next generation through her foundation.

Her final concert was near Melbourne last October.

Dame Kiri has appeared at all the world’s major opera houses.

She also sang at the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana in 1981.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The 18-year-old was rampant in NZ's 52-7 victory over France.

Teen sensation Etene Nanai-Seturo shines as NZ Sevens off to flier in Hamilton after annihilating France


2

Missing father, daughter last seen in Waikato found safe and well

3
Gannet on Mana Island.

Death of Nigel 'no mates' the gannet who spent years seducing a concrete bird reported worldwide

00:11
4
Video of the incident shows a number of passengers trapped in their harnesses.

Watch: The frightening moment Gold Coast thrillseekers left hanging upside down after Movie World rollercoaster fail

00:40
5
Randall Margraves had to be restrained after charging at his daughters' abuser.

Watch: The moment victims' father tries to attack disgraced doctor Larry Nassar

05:15
The sound of warriors welcoming the PM and MPs onto Kelvin Davis' marae echoes across the valley at Karetu.

Jacinda Ardern and Government welcomed on to Karetu Marae

The sound of warriors welcoming the Prime Minister onto Kelvin Davis' marae sent a booming echo across the valley at Karetu.

03:20
Hundreds of people remain stranded on the West Coast as contractors work to clear slips, powerlines and trees on State Highway 6.

Storm hit State Highway Six set to be reopened this morning

Hundreds of people have been stuck on the West Coast since the storm hit on Thursday.


00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.

00:12
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

Aerial footage shows a 50m section of the bridge submerged in the Mataura River.

Weather slowly quieting down across the country after yesterday’s severe flooding

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 