Dame Kiri Te Kanawa honoured with prestigious award by the New Zealand Society of the UK

Kiwi opera singing legend Dame Kiri Te Kanawa has been awarded New Zealander of the Year 2018 by the New Zealand Society of the United Kingdom.

The winner of the prestigious award was announced at the New Zealand Society's Waitangi Day Charity Ball in London today.

Unfortunately Dame Kiri Te Kanawa wasn't able to attend the award ceremony due to being ill.

The New Zealand Society of the United Kingdom said they will hold another event later in the year to present the award to her.

The award recognises the efforts and contribution made by a New Zealand or British national in promoting the country's interest in the UK.

The President of the New Zealand Society (UK), Ms Kerryn Beeching said, "The New Zealand Society and our sponsor partner Air New Zealand are thrilled to confirm the presentation of this prestigious award to Dame Kiri Te Kanawa in recognition of her tireless work through the Kiri Te Kanawa Foundation."

"The Foundation is both the guiding light and the solid foundation from which young New Zealand singers’ presence and brilliance on the international stage is championed.

"This year the Judging Panel were spoilt with a list of uncommonly-deserving nominees, all of whom happened to be women for the first time since the inception of the Award in 1999.

"Even from within this stellar group, Dame Kiri’s contribution to the valued bonds that tie the UK and NZ together is exceptional.

"Dame Kiri may have retired from public performance, but her influence, energy, expertise and passion is very much a current and driving force in both developing and shining a light on young NZ singing talent on the world stage, and for that we are delighted to recognise her with the UK New Zealander of the Year Award in 2018.”

The beloved New Zealand opera singer hasn't taken to the stage in more than a year, and in an interview with the BBC last September, said she wouldn't ever again.

"I don't want to hear my voice," said the 73-year-old soprano.

"It is in the past. When I'm teaching young singers and hearing beautiful young fresh voices, I don't want to put my voice next to theirs."

She said she would focus on training the next generation through her foundation.

Her final concert was near Melbourne last October.

Dame Kiri has appeared at all the world’s major opera houses.