Dame Jenny Shipley steps down as director of China Construction Bank

Dame Jenny Shipley has announced she's retiring as a director of China Construction Bank New Zealand.

She told her fellow directors she believed it was in the best interests of the company and she will retire from the board at the end of the month.

Political questions were being asked about whether her position was tenable, after a High Court ruling about the failed construction company Mainzeal.

Dame Jenny was a director of Mainzeal and the court found she and other directors liable for trading while insolvent.

She said she intended to put her energy into personal and legal matters related to the Mainzeal case.

Dame Jenny Shipley. Source: RNZ
