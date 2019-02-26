TODAY |

Dame Jenny Shipley, other Mainzeal directors lose appeal over $36 million liability

More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Business

The High Court has rejected an attempt by Dame Jenny Shipley and other directors of failed construction firm Mainzeal to challenge the way their liability for millions of dollars of losses was calculated.

Earlier this year, the court found director Richard Yan liable for $36 million, while Dame Jenny, Clive Tilby and Peter Gomm were each found jointly liable with Mr Yan for $6 million for breaching their duties.

The judge left the door open for the parties to challenge the amounts awarded.

Former Prime Minister Jenny Shipley
Former Prime Minister Jenny Shipley Source: Getty

The directors contended that the way the court assessed the losses to the company's creditors was exaggerated because it didn't take into account money that might be recovered from Mainzeal's liquidation.

Meanwhile, the liquidators wanted the court to address their claim for interest as an extra to the $36 million of damages.

But the judge has dismissed both applications, standing by his original ruling.

The liquidators and the directors have filed an appeal and cross-appeal of the judge's ruling which are expected to be heard in the Court of Appeal this year.

rnz.co.nz

Your playlist will load after this ad

A court ruling today is being called precedent-setting, and puts company directors on notice. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:16
There are reports of multiple victims at the popular Gilroy Garlic Festival.
At least three dead, 12 injured after mass shooting at garlic festival in California
2
The head of the Māori Council said the housing development at the site is to meet surging demand for housing.
Breakfast host accuses Māori Council head of 'xenophobic dog whistle' after suggestion Ihumātao is symptom of migration
3
Jalpa Amin was confronted by a bloody scene when she rushed to help in Massey this morning.
Screaming and yelling heard during Auckland attack that left woman dead – 'What the hell did you do?'
4
Police were called to the scene in Massey after a report of an assault this morning.
Woman killed in daylight attack in Auckland suburb, homicide investigation launched
5
Four hundred new homes are planned for the tiny village of Ihumatao in the city’s south.
Ihumātao protestors say they won't budge until they meet with Government, Fletcher Building
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Judith Collins.

National's Judith Collins praises Jacinda Ardern's upcoming Vogue cover

Up to 11 people reportedly shot at festival in California
03:15
Hairdresser Winnie Purcell is a hairdresser from Māngere who’s styled some of South Auckland’s biggest names.

Meet the South Auckland hairdresser behind Parris Goebel’s hair
01:46
Four hundred new homes are planned for the tiny village of Ihumatao in the city’s south.

Ihumātao protestors say they won't budge until they meet with Government, Fletcher Building