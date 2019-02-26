Dame Jenny Shipley, other Mainzeal directors lose appeal over $36 million liability

The High Court has rejected an attempt by Dame Jenny Shipley and other directors of failed construction firm Mainzeal to challenge the way their liability for millions of dollars of losses was calculated.

Earlier this year, the court found director Richard Yan liable for $36 million, while Dame Jenny, Clive Tilby and Peter Gomm were each found jointly liable with Mr Yan for $6 million for breaching their duties.

The judge left the door open for the parties to challenge the amounts awarded.

Former Prime Minister Jenny Shipley Source: Getty

The directors contended that the way the court assessed the losses to the company's creditors was exaggerated because it didn't take into account money that might be recovered from Mainzeal's liquidation.

Meanwhile, the liquidators wanted the court to address their claim for interest as an extra to the $36 million of damages.

But the judge has dismissed both applications, standing by his original ruling.