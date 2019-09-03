TODAY |

Dame Fran Walsh honoured for services to film in New Zealand

Dame Fran Walsh has been honoured today for her services to film in New Zealand at an investiture ceremony at Government House in Auckland.

The ceremony was presided over by the Governor-General, Dame Patsy Reddy.

Dame Fran is an academy award winning screen writer, film producer and musician.

She has collaborated with her partner Sir Peter Jackson on all his films since Meet the Feebles in 1989.

Dame Fran has been the co-screen writer of the Lord of The Rings Trilogy, King Kong, The Lovely Bones, The Hobbit and most recently Mortal Engines.

In 2004 she shared three Oscar wins for her work on the final episode of The Lord of The Rings for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screen Play and Best Original Song.

The Governor-General honoured the screenwriter at an investiture ceremony at Government House in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS
