Dame Cindy Kiro hopes to inspire, as first Māori woman appointed Governor-General

New Zealand's incoming Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro hopes she will inspire young women, after being the first wahine Māori to be appointed to the role.

Dame Cindy is the fourth woman set to hold the position, announced today by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as the next Governor-General.

"It is truly incredible to be standing here with this opportunity," Dame Cindy said today, saying she hoped all young girls took some inspiration from that.

On what she would say to young Māori girls, "you can reach the very top".

She spoke of holding the position as a woman, but as someone who came from a pōhara (poor) background.

"I was born to a poor family. I know what it takes, hard work, dedication and perseverance to succeed in life."