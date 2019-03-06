Dame Annette King on Jacinda Ardern, politics and her new top job in Australia

TODAY |

Dame Annette King, the new High Commissioner to Australia after serving the country as an MP for three decades, is now an author.

The High Commissioner to Australia spoke about her priorities in her new job. Source: 1 NEWS

She sat down with 1 NEWS politcal editor Jessican Mutch McKay to discuss the rise of Jacinda Ardern, her biggest regrets and what it was like to become a Dame. 

The former MP who spent 30 years of her life in Parliament, is launching her new book, Annette King: The Authorised Biography. 

During that time she saw 17 leaders of Labour and National come and go, but never aspired herself for the top post. 

Murchison's leading lady started her career as a dental nurse, before embarking on three decades in politics. Source: Seven Sharp

"I just saw what leaders had to give up... I'm a much better number two."

"I had a failed first marriage and nearly 20-years ago I met Ray, and I decided it was far more important I had a long, stable, loving relationship."

Dame Annette described Ms Ardern's rise as going from a "reluctant leader" to a "fully-fledged, confident, emphatic Prime Minister".

Dame Annette sat down with I NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch Mckay to talk about the launch of her new book. Source: 1 NEWS

"She didn't see herself [while as deputy Labour leader] as a leader, she was a reluctant leader.

"I suppose I didn't see it and I was wrong in that respect as well."

Watching Ms Ardern's first press conference as Labour leader, Dame Annette said she "picked up the mantle".

"This was a different person from being the supportive back up deputy, to saying, 'well I've got this job now and I'm going to make it work'."

"I just watched her grow everyday."

When asked if she could have made the same move, Ms King said that she did not have the same connection with the public that Ms Ardern had. 

Of Dame Annette's 30 years in parliament, she said it was "timing and luck, particularly in politics, that have seen me through". 

"Mainly I loved my career."

However, Ms King said she didn't like her personal life being in the media.

"It really did taint my relationship with some in the media."

Dame Annette has taken the role as New Zealand's High Commissioner to Australia, where she intends focus on the issue of New Zealand citizens convicted of crimes being deported back to Aotearoa from Australia.

On being made a Dame, she said she was honoured, but conflicted about accepting the title after she opposed such honours when she was in Helen Clark's Government.

"What I accept now is that they are part, and were always part of our honours system." 

