Dame Annette King appointed interim chair of EQC

Former Labour MP Dame Annette King has been appointed as interim chair of EQC.

Annette King. Source: 1 NEWS

Megan Woods, the minister responsible for the EQC, said today: "Dame Annette has spent a lifetime as a battler for ordinary people and is hugely respected on both side of the political aisle - I know she will put the interests of people at the forefront of EQC's mission."

The announcement follows Sir Maarten Wevers' decision to resign as EQC chairman last week.

"It is clear that the minister has no confidence in the board and staff of the commission," he said in a statement on Friday.

Minister Woods announcement included the appointment of Customs head Christine Stevenson as an independent ministerial advisor tasked with speeding up the fair resolution of outstanding Canterbury EQC claims.

"Seven years on from the earthquakes, there are still 2600 claims unresolved, and that's simply not good enough.

"Each claim represents a family that is stuck in limbo - unable to move on with their lives until their homes are repaired or rebuilt. We need to do more for those families, and this Government is making them a priority," she said.