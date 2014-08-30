Damaging winds expected to hit parts of Canterbury

MetService is warning severe gales set to hit parts of Canterbury on Sunday afternoon may cause widespread damage.

It has issued a red strong wind warning for the area, which is in place for the high country and footfills from 1pm until 6am on Monday.

Severe gale northwesterlies, with gusts of up to 160 kilometres per hour in exposed places, are on the cards.

Under a red strong wind warning, MetService says winds are expected to produce widespread damage, especially to trees and powerlines and could lift roofs.

It says transport and power networks are likely to be significantly impacted, with road closures and power outages.

Conditions will be hazardous for motorists and there is a danger to life from flying debris and falling trees or branches.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) wants people in the area to prepare now for the severe gales.

Mike Johns, Assistant Area Manager for Canterbury, said the red warning issued makes it clear that the storm will be stronger than the gales that caused fires and damage overnight on Thursday and Friday.

It comes as a front, preceded by these gales, moves northeast over the South Island before moving onto the lower North Island on Monday afternoon.

A heavy rain warning has also been issued for the Tararua Ranges, parts of Westland, Fiordland, and the headwaters and lakes of Canterbury and Otago.

An orange strong wind warning is in place for parts of Wellington and the Wairarapa, Marlborough, the Canterbury Plains — including Christchurch and Banks Peninsula — parts of Otago and Southland.

A heavy rain watch is in place about Mt Taranaki and Buller, while a strong wind watch is in place for Fiordland.

FENZ has issued the below advice for those in Canterbury: