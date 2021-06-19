Damage in South Auckland after reported tornado touches down

A tornado has reportedly touched down in South Auckland this morning, bringing trees down, knocking over fences and ripping tiles from rooves.

Large branches have been ripped from trees in south Auckland after what's believed to be a small tornado passing through. Source: Fantasia Kepa

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed to 1 NEWS it was responding to reports of a tornado.

Police also confirmed it had received several calls.

Footage a motorist on the southern motorway captured showed debris swirling in the air around 8.30am.

Meanwhile, photos sent through from Wentworth Ave, Papatoetoe, showed tiles missing from a roof, large branches snapped off a tree and a fence bent over.

Properties on Wentworth Ave were left damaged after a tornado passed through. Source: Supplied

The reported tornado comes amid a wet weekend for much of the country, with heavy rain watches in place for parts of the North Island and for Kaikoura in the south.

MetService has been contacted for comment.