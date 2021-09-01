Damage to be assessed after Auckland floods

The extent of the damage across West Auckland is still being assessed after widespread flooding yesterday.

Fourteen hours of record rainfall forced some residents to flee their homes.

Water levels began receding yesterday, but there’s still pockets of serious flooding.

Two vaccination centres had to temporarily close and those who missed appointments will be rescheduled for later this week.

Meanwhile up in Northland heavy rain warnings are in place with MetService saying persistent rain is expected all day and will be at the heaviest this morning.

At Kerikeri airport 21.4mm of rain has been recorded in last 24 hours with 19.8mm being recorded just after 5am.