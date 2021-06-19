Damage across South Auckland after tornado touches down

A tornado has touched down in South Auckland this morning, bringing trees down, knocking over fences and ripping tiles from roofs.

A truck has been blown over onto its side on Atkins Ave. Source: 1 NEWS

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed to 1 NEWS it was responding to reports of a tornado.

Police also confirmed it had received several calls.

Footage a motorist on the southern motorway captured showed debris swirling in the air around 8.30am.

Meanwhile, photos sent through from Wentworth Ave, Papatoetoe, showed tiles missing from a roof, large branches snapped off a tree and a fence bent over.

Several vehicles have also been damaged by the tornado, including a large truck flipped onto its side on Atkinson Ave.

FENZ told 1 NEWS they've been flooded with calls since 8am, with 22 crews responding to 90 reports of property damage across the area.

'Ofa Vatikani was at work on a construction site in nearby Manukau when he saw debris and roofs flying.

He thanked God and described himself as "lucky" it did not directly hit the site.

Properties on Wentworth Ave were left damaged after a tornado passed through. Source: Supplied

The reported tornado comes amid a wet weekend for much of the country, with heavy rain watches in place for parts of the North Island and for Kaikoura in the south.

Train services along both the Eastern and Southern rail lines have been impacted, according to Auckland Transport.

Buses have been brought in to replace trains between Papakura and Penrose, as well as between Sylvia Park and Manukau.

Large branches have been ripped from trees in south Auckland after what's believed to be a small tornado passing through. Source: Fantasia Kepa

KiwiRail has also confirmed to 1 NEWS a team has been deployed to assess the damage caused by the tornado to rail lines in South Auckland.

After reviewing video footage, MetService meteorologist Andrew James later confirmed to 1 NEWS a tornado had occurred.

James said thunderstorm activity was "conducive conditions" for tornadoes to occur. There had been activity in Auckland, but it had since passed.