Dalziel re-elected as Christchurch mayor, embattled councillor Deon Swiggs loses seat

Progress results show Lianne Dalziel has won Christchurch's mayoralty race and will serve a third term as mayor.

The current vote count shows Ms Dalziel has a clear majority with 44,811 votes.

Her nearest rival, Darryll Park, received 28,260 votes.

The next highest polling mayoral candidate was John Minto, who received 8739 votes.

Lianne Dalziel has been mayor of Christchurch since 2013 after serving as an MP in the Labour Party for 23 years.

During her landslide victory in 2016, she streaked more than 60,000 votes ahead of her rivals.

But this year there were 12 others vying for her position.

Meanwhile, embattled councillor Deon Swiggs has failed to secure his second term on Christchurch City Council.

With 904 votes he has lost the central ward seat to Jake McLellan, who who received 1982 votes.

Mr Swiggs' campaign went on hold after complaints of inappropriate behaviour in September, which are under investigation.