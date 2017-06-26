Dairy farmers, local fishermen working together to rebuild Kaikoura salmon stocks post-quake

Kaikoura dairy farmers and local fishermen are coming together amidst the post-quake recovery in a bid to build up local salmon stocks.

Anton Evans from Kaikoura Hunting and Fishing, has co-ordinated the scheme with help from Fish and Game locals.

"We've let 40,000 fish into a creek, and we've also put about 15,000 into Lake Tennyson," Mr Evans told 1 NEWS.

Local dairy farmers who've cleaned up their waterways by fencing them off are being credited for the scheme's success.

"I don't know whether it's the right thing or not, but it seems to be working because I've had reports that quite a few fish are coming back to spawn," local farmer Kerry Harris said.

Something Mr Evans hopes will continue into the future.

"It's going to be a great thing for the recovery of Kaikoura, for people to come here next year and have something to do, and hopefully catch a salmon off the beach."