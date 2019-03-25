TODAY |

Dairy the driving force behind exports to China hitting record monthly high

Source:  1 NEWS

An increase in dairy exports to China has led to a record high for the month of November of $1.9 billion worth of total goods exported there, according to StatsNZ.

Milk powder had the largest increase within the dairy export category. Source: istock.com

Milk powder exports to China also reached their highest value for a November month since dairy exports peaked in 2013. 

“Since the start of the 2019/20 season we’ve seen higher quantities and prices for milk powder exports compared with the previous season. The high this month was mainly driven by price, but quantities were also up,” said StatsNZ spokesperson Darren Allan. 

Dairy exports overall increased by $348 million last month and was the main contributor to total exports which reached $5.2 billion. 

Despite an increase of 36 per cent in exports to China, exports to eight of the top 10 markets for New Zealand fell. 



New Zealand
Farming
Business
Economy
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Steven Adams swaps hunting gears for custom-made suit and hat, but he's no fan of the glad rags
2
Wedding licences are pulling in about $3 million a year - so where does the $150 fee go?
3
Inclined baby sleepers now banned in New Zealand - deemed 'major risk' for infants
4
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
5
Person dies in workplace incident at Taranaki meatworks
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Sky Tower fireworks, Auckland Harbour Bridge light show to help ring in 2020

Government aims for 40 per cent reduction in road deaths, serious injuries by 2030
01:33

University grads march through Christchurch for first time since earthquake nine years ago

Auckland Pak'nSave facing charges of price discrepancies