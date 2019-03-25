Dairy the driving force behind exports to China hitting record monthly high

An increase in dairy exports to China has led to a record high for the month of November of $1.9 billion worth of total goods exported there, according to StatsNZ.

Milk powder had the largest increase within the dairy export category. Source: istock.com

Milk powder exports to China also reached their highest value for a November month since dairy exports peaked in 2013.

“Since the start of the 2019/20 season we’ve seen higher quantities and prices for milk powder exports compared with the previous season. The high this month was mainly driven by price, but quantities were also up,” said StatsNZ spokesperson Darren Allan.

Dairy exports overall increased by $348 million last month and was the main contributor to total exports which reached $5.2 billion.

Despite an increase of 36 per cent in exports to China, exports to eight of the top 10 markets for New Zealand fell.