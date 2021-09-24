Daily searches for missing Marokopa family suspended; police will react to items

Daily searches for a father and his three children missing in Marokopa have been suspended, with police saying they’re now moving to a “reactive” approach.

Clockwise from left: Tom Phillips, Jayda, Maverick and Ember. Source: 1 NEWS

Tom Phillips and his children, Jayda Jin, eight, Maverick, six, and Ember, five, have not been seen since September 11.

Search and rescue teams have combed the area of Kiritehere and Marokopa since September 13, looking for the family after Phillips’ ute was found at Kiritehere Beach but no signs have been found.

In a statement on Friday, Waikato West area commander Will Loughrin said police had met with the Phillips family to discuss how the search was going to be managed.

Your playlist will load after this ad

He said police will continue to be available “to react to any new information as it comes to hand and initiate searching as required”.

“The family understands police remain committed to bringing their loved ones home,” Loughrin said.

He asked people to contact police if they find any items of interest, including clothing, in the coastline areas extending as far north as Papanui Point and as far south as Waikawau Beach.

read more Mother of missing Marokopa family speaks out

Loughrin said people should photograph any items they find in the state it had been found, and call police on 111.

“If you can secure the item then do so. If you are not sure whether to inform us about what you have found, we would rather have the opportunity to discount the item, so please let us know,” Loughrin said.

“We would also remind anyone who is choosing to conduct their own ongoing searches to do so taking safety into consideration.

“Much of the coastline area is challenging and people should stay in sandy beach areas only.”