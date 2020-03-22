TODAY |

Daily free Les Mills fitness workouts launch today on TVNZ

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealanders will be able to keep up their fitness levels when TVNZ starts screening free Les Mills workouts from today.

Source: istock.com

Daily group fitness classes will be available Monday through Friday at 9am on TVNZ 1. Workouts designed specifically for young children and teenagers will air at 3pm on TVNZ 2.

Classes will also be available on TVNZ OnDemand.

Today's 9am class will be Body Balance, while Born to Move will feature at 3pm.

Send footage of yourself working out at home to news@tvnz.co.nz 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
Media
TVNZ
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
10:55
'Devastating milestone' of country's first Covid-19 death shows importance of taking lockdown seriously - Ardern
2
Coronavirus update: New Zealand cases region-by-region for March 29
3
Former Gloriavale member calls for police, government to enforce the lockdown at West Coast community
4
Morning Briefing March 30: Covid-19 death and isolation breaches
5
Foodstuffs announce 10 per cent bonus for essential staff working through lockdown
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:57

PM says NZ was prepared for Covid-19 despite Kiwi expert saying world wasn't taking pandemic threat seriously
01:46

More Kiwi women considering home births as Covid-19 rules put them under pressure
01:56

Changes could be ahead around what's considered an essential business
00:29

Plain black fence in Auckland turns into wall of hope for locals in lockdown