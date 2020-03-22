Daily free Les Mills fitness workouts launch today on TVNZ

New Zealanders will be able to keep up their fitness levels when TVNZ starts screening free Les Mills workouts from today.

Source: istock.com

Daily group fitness classes will be available Monday through Friday at 9am on TVNZ 1. Workouts designed specifically for young children and teenagers will air at 3pm on TVNZ 2.

Classes will also be available on TVNZ OnDemand.

Today's 9am class will be Body Balance, while Born to Move will feature at 3pm.