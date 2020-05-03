TODAY |

Daily Covid-19 case update expected at around 1pm

Source:  1 NEWS

The Ministry of Health is set to make their daily announcement on the numbers of Covid-19 in New Zealand later today. 

Source: 1 NEWS

Information will be released online at around 1pm as there is no media conference scheduled for this afternoon. 

The number of active coronavirus cases in managed isolation is currently at 20, with no new cases confirmed yesterday. 

It has been 92 days since the last recorded case of community transmission in New Zealand. 

This article will be updated with the latest information as soon as it becomes available today. 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Never a moment's regret' - Andrew Little pays tribute to Labour leader Jacinda Ardern
2
Kiwis with partners overseas wanting to enter NZ frustrated with confusing immigration rules
3
Man arrested after two people stabbed in Auckland CBD
4
More details revealed about where South Korea Covid-19 case visited in Auckland
5
Steven Adams dribbles ball while sitting down before scoring with 'Kiwi-step' in bizarre NBA scrimmage play
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'Unacceptable' - Auckland councillors cry foul over online attacks
02:52

Australian states reassess stay-at-home orders as cases keep rising

More details revealed about where South Korea Covid-19 case visited in Auckland

US oil giants lost billions as Covid-19 pandemic crushed demand for fuel