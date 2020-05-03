Daily Covid-19 case update expected at around 1pm

The Ministry of Health is set to make their daily announcement on the numbers of Covid-19 in New Zealand later today.
Source: 1 NEWS
Information will be released online at around 1pm as there is no media conference scheduled for this afternoon.
The number of active coronavirus cases in managed isolation is currently at 20, with no new cases confirmed yesterday.
It has been 92 days since the last recorded case of community transmission in New Zealand.
This article will be updated with the latest information as soon as it becomes available today.