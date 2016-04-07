 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Dads can also suffer from new baby depression - study

share

Source:

NZN

New baby depression is not exclusive to women, but can affect men as well, according to New Zealand research.

Baby

Baby

Source: istock.com

While pre-natal and post-natal depression has been examined extensively in mothers, fathers were often left out in the cold, an Auckland University study says.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Psychiatry, investigated depression symptoms in more than 3500 New Zealand men.

Researchers found that 2.3 per cent of fathers had experienced depression during the pregnancy, rising to 4.3 per cent nine months after the birth.

Men most at risk of depression symptoms either felt stressed or were in poor health.

Additional post-natal risks included a history of depression, unemployment and - the strongest predictor - no longer being in a relationship with the child's mother.

Study author Dr Lisa Underwood says there is a growing awareness of the influence that fathers have on their children's psychosocial and cognitive development.

"Given the potential for paternal depression to have direct and indirect effects on children, it is important that we recognise and treat symptoms among fathers early," she said.

"Arguably, the first step in doing this is to raise awareness about factors that lead to increased risks among fathers themselves."

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:07
1
1 NEWS’ reporter Ali Pugh has a 7am update as fires still burn on the Port Hills.

LIVE: 'So many memories have literally gone up in flames' - eighth house erupts in flames as Port Hills fire continues to rage

2
Live Stream: Breakfast

Live Stream: Breakfast - Port Hills fire disaster special

3

Livestream: Port Hills fire burns above Christchurch

00:28
4
Photographer Oliver Watson has provided stunning images of the fires near Christchurch from behind the cordons.

Photos: Incredible images of Port Hills fire taken overnight

00:42
5
1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

WATCH: Exclusive footage shows Team New Zealand flying across Auckland waters using game-changing leg-powered grinders


Martin Guptill is bowled

Guptill's gone again! Black Caps opener felled by another hamstring injury, set to miss T20, first two ODIs against Proteas

The strain is unrelated to the one that caused him to miss the final ODI against Australia last month.

Live Stream: Breakfast

Live Stream: Breakfast - Port Hills fire disaster special

Hilary Barry and Jack Tame host today's Christchurch fire disaster special edition.

02:07
1 NEWS’ reporter Ali Pugh has a 7am update as fires still burn on the Port Hills.

LIVE: 'So many memories have literally gone up in flames' - eighth house erupts in flames as Port Hills fire continues to rage

1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest updates.

01:49
The new home in Naenae can accommodate up to 15 men who’ve been struggling to find one.

Old theatre converted into short-term accommodation for men who need support

The new home in Naenae can accommodate up to 15 men who’ve been struggling to find one.

01:28
Images: Readers share their stunning photos of the Port Hills fire

Images: Readers share their stunning photos of the Port Hills fire

1 NEWS readers have sent in some incredible photos of the fire, which can be seen from almost every part of Christchurch.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ