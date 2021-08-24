Dad gets revenge on teenage sons staying up playing Xbox

A father from Greytown has found a creative way to get revenge on his two teenage sons who keep him awake at night playing Xbox.

Since the country was placed into an Alert Level 4 lockdown, Rick Whyte’s been waking his teenage boys up with songs on his loudspeaker as revenge for keeping him and his wife awake all night.

As for how the songs are chosen, he put up a whiteboard at the front of his property explaining the situation and takes song requests from the neighbours.

“I think it’s hilarious and I haven’t had a single complaint,” he said.

The board gets rubbed off every day, and Rick tries to play a different genre to change it up.

“They don’t always sleep in, it’s just sometimes is worse than others,” he said.

Rick’s son, Ethon Whyte said the most annoying song so far was ACDC’s Thunderstruck.

“We just want to sleep after a good night of playing Xbox,” Ethon said.

Source: 1 NEWS

“It’s funny, but pretty annoying,” 17-year-old Baillie Whyte said.