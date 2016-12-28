How To Dad: How to Face Swap with your baby

New Zealand's hilarious parenting guru Jordan Watson has started a strange new dad trend - baby Face Swaps.

Often babies look like their parents from a young age, but as this thread of Face Swaps shows, resemblance can be quite frightening.

In a post shared by Watson to his How To Dad Facebook page on Christmas Eve, dads were invited to share selfies of their faces switched with their babies.

"I think there's time for one more Baby Face Swap marathon before Christmas," he wrote.

The results were nearly 600 hilarious and sometimes terrifying Baby Face Swap selfies.

One comment has even racked up over 900 likes, with How to Dad jokingly commenting saying the creepy Face Swap has "ruined Christmas".

The thread has continued to grow in popularity over Christmas.

"My daughter and I. This normally ends with her in tears," one dad wrote about his Face Swap.

Watson also kept providing his thoughts on many of the photos.