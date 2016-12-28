 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


How To Dad: How to Face Swap with your baby

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New Zealand's hilarious parenting guru Jordan Watson has started a strange new dad trend - baby Face Swaps.

Jordan Watson posted a photo to Facebook on Christmas Eve calling on dads to share selfies, switching their faces with their babies.
Source: Facebook/ Jordan Watson

Often babies look like their parents from a young age, but as this thread of Face Swaps shows, resemblance can be quite frightening. 

In a post shared by Watson to his How To Dad Facebook page on Christmas Eve, dads were invited to share selfies of their faces switched with their babies.

"I think there's time for one more Baby Face Swap marathon before Christmas," he wrote.

The results were nearly 600 hilarious and sometimes terrifying Baby Face Swap selfies. 

One comment has even racked up over 900 likes, with How to Dad jokingly commenting saying the creepy Face Swap has "ruined Christmas".

The thread has continued to grow in popularity over Christmas.

"My daughter and I. This normally ends with her in tears," one dad wrote about his Face Swap.

Watson also kept providing his thoughts on many of the photos.

"Dad 'post farting' face PLUS The kid smelling it face- makes for a classic face swap," he commented on one photo.

Jordan Watson’s videos featuring his baby have amassed millions of views – but that doesn’t mean they’re netting him dollars.
Source: Seven Sharp

Related

03:32
Jordan Watson’s promotion of his new book played second fiddle to his cute baby on Breakfast today.

How to Dad's cute daughter Alba steals the show munching away on bikkies while dad talks to Hilary Barry
03:38
Jordan Watson became a Youtube sensation with his brilliant videos featuring his young daughter.

How to Dad hoping to become paperback sensation with new parenting book

03:38
Jordan Watson became a Youtube sensation with his brilliant videos featuring his young daughter.

'She only likes one-off wonders!' - How to Dad capitalising on fame with new book, stilling waiting for call from Ellen

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Nigerian officials stopped freed Chibok girls from spending Christmas at home

01:29
2
Sione Taumalolo was one of two Tongans who died in a crash en route to Gisborne.

'He loved what he was doing' - family mourn loss of boy killed in Gisborne bus crash

00:29
3
Emergency services were called to the East Tamaki site today.

Boy in serious condition after incident at indoor bounce centre in Auckland

4
Police are concerned for the safety of Rebecca Mangin.

Fears for missing Christchurch woman

00:44
5
Disturbing footage warning: A thorough investigation is taking place after a brown bear is filmed being killed.

Horrifying video emerges of truck driver deliberately running over bear

00:26
This scene from Star Wars: The Force Awakens was a favourite for many fans who are today mourning the loss of Carrie Fisher.

Flashback: 'I did miss you' - when Leia and Han Solo shared an emotional hug

This scene from Star Wars: The Force Awakens was a favourite for many fans who are today mourning the loss of Carrie Fisher.

03:00
2016 was the year crime got political and police on the ground admitted they’re stretched.

A look back at the violent crimes in NZ that dominated the headlines this year

2016 was the year crime got political and police on the ground admitted they’re stretched.

01:48
Carrie Fisher, who has died aged 60, became an international superstar with her role as Princess Leia.

Video: A look back on the life of Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher, who has died aged 60, became an international superstar with her role as Princess Leia.


03:23
Parker has the world at his feet after he became the WBO heavyweight title holder earlier this year.

Year in review: Kiwi boxer Joseph Parker's rise to become world champion in 2016

Parker has the world at his feet after he became the WBO heavyweight title holder.

02:05
Australasia’s largest cruise liner company says big ships might soon start by-passing the city

Auckland's lucrative cruise trade under threat if plans aren't hurried for a new berth

No berth was big enough for Ovation of the Seas in the City of Sails today.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ