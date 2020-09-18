TODAY |

Dad of boy with rare disability sheds tears as he discusses donation to Taranaki learning centre

Source:  1 NEWS

“It gives value to what we’re doing, it gives value to Zac.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

Conductive Education Taranaki coordinator Craig Neilsen and his son Zak joined Breakfast to announce a donation to the education programme for tamariki with disabilities. Source: Breakfast

That’s how Craig Neilsen, a Conductive Education Taranaki coordinator and a father of a boy with a rare intellectual disability, described what a $90,000 donation meant to parents like him at the programme for children with disabilities.

Neilsen announced on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning that Conductive Education Taranaki had received the donation from the Lindsay Foundation.

“I had one phone call last week from the Lindsay Foundation and it’s not often I’m speechless, but I very much was when they called to say they’ll give us $90,000,” he said.

Neilsen said the staff and parents who tuned into Breakfast and were hearing the news for the first time would be “gobsmacked”.

Conductive Education Taranaki is the only centre of its kind in New Zealand that doesn't get ongoing Ministry of Health funding, which they've been fighting for that since 2013.

With annual costs of around $200,000, Neilsen said the donation would see the centre through the majority of 2021.

“It helps us keep going, which is hugely valuable to our children and families,” he said.

Fittingly for the Neilsen family, the announcement come on international awareness day for Pitt-Hopkins, the rare syndrome which Zac has.

Its sufferers have moderate to severe intellectual disability, with developmental delay, distinctive facial features, breathing problems and recurrent seizures (epilepsy).

“Today is international awareness day for Pitt-Hopkins, so I guess him (Zac) and his other six Kiwi friends, I guess, have a birthday, with his bros from other mums.”

New Zealand
Taranaki
Education
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:19
Coronavirus cases hit new low in Sweden – the country that didn't have a lockdown
2
Hunt on for young man who jumped out of car to help older woman mow her lawn
3
National promises to slash income tax for 16 months to boost spending, if elected
4
'Oh, he is a monster' - Woman films giant alligator on neighbour's driveway in wake of Hurricane Sally
5
Qantas finds loophole for Australians wanting to visit tourist spots but stymied by state border restrictions
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Conspiracy theories, poverty keeping kids out of school, Northland principals say
09:03

Experts discuss arguments for and against assisted dying ahead of election referendum

Police appeal for sightings of missing Tauranga woman, whose car was found abandoned
00:24

Auckland's Britomart re-opens a day after train track cracks forced it closed