D-Day for nurses' pay dispute negotiations with DHBs as strike looms

Nurses will today mediate with District Health Boards for the final time, and if they are not happy with the offer, a strike will take place on June 5.

DHBs have been locked in a pay dispute with the New Zealand Nurses Union (NZNO) for months now, and mediation wrapped up on Monday without an offer the NZNO found acceptable.

The Employment Relations Authority yesterday facilitated talks between the two bodies, which continue today.

The NZNO says nurses have been chronically under-funded and over-worked for years, but the DHBs say they only have so much to give and have already been generous in their offers.