Czech drug smuggler Karel Sroubek denied parole

Convicted drug smuggler Karel Sroubek has been declined parole today.

Sroubek, also known as Jan Antolik, is currently serving five years and nine months - set to end in 2022 - for importing five kilograms of ecstasy.

He appeared before the Parole Board on Monday, where he said he'd made a "terrible mistake" and wanted to rebuild his life outside bars.

The Board acknowledged Prison company Serco assessed Sroubek as a "low risk" of reoffending. However, the Board considered it an underestimation.

"The Board therefore concluded the risk was undue and further delayed consideration of parole for a year."

"We acknowledge, as far as Mr Antolik is concerned, that overall he has behaved well within prison," the decision stated.

"As we have said, given our assessment, he remains an undue risk to the community. We will see him again by the end of January 2020."

Mr Sroubek's statutory release date is January 5, 2022.

Sroubek is set to be deported once released from prison.

Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway initially granted Sroubek residency based on information that his life would be in danger if he was deported.

However, he later learned Sroubek had travelled back to Czech Republic on a different passport.

Mr Lees-Galloway apologised to the Prime Minister for the saga and subsequently over-rode his earlier decision after an Immigration New Zealand investigation.