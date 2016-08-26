Czech couple's poor planning for Routeburn Track hike led to man's death, Coroner finds

Two tourists ignored advice against hiking the Routeburn Track in winter, and went out under-prepared for the conditions they faced, a Coroner's report has found.

Ondrej Petr and partner Pavlina Pizova, both of the Czech Republic, were visiting New Zealand in July 2016.

The pair decided to attempt the Routeburn Track, located in Fiordland National Park and Mount Aspiring National Park and started walking it on July 26.

They encountered heavy snowfall and were unable to reach huts after becoming lost.

Forensic pathologist Dr Martin Sage completed a postmortem examination which found that on July 28, Mr Petr, 27, had died by "probable hypothermia in the context of an alpine mishap".

It wasn't until nearly a month later on August 24 that Ms Pizova was located at warden's hut near Lake MacKenzie. Mr Petr's body was recovered the on August 26.

Your playlist will load after this ad

What went wrong?

The Coroner's report found that the travellers made several mistakes in the lead up to Mr Petr's death.

Ms Pizova said the pair found all the relevant information and checked the weather for the next 3-4 days before attempting the track. They intended to go on the Routeburn Track and back over Caples Valley to Glenorchy.

However, she told police that she and Mr Petr visited the Department of Conservation (DOC) centre in Queenstown to get information before they went, and to check whether it was "suitable to go". They were told not to go because it was winter and there would be winter conditions, but thought they would "give it a go" as there had been no new snow recently.

Ms Pizova also said "one of the big mistakes" she and Mr Petr made was not notifying anyone of their plans because of their desire to avoid paying for the use of huts on the track. She said they did not let anyone know where they were going, how many nights they would be on the track or when they planned to be back.

They also "travelled really light" and did not have crampons, snow shoes, ice axes, a rope or helmets.

It was in the early days of their trek, Ms Pizova told police, they realised they had underestimated the snow conditions.

The couple became lost in the darkness and also veered off the track another time in attempt to make a short cut to the huts.

On July 27, they were forced to spend the night outside without a tent but Ms Pizova said she did not sleep all night as she was worried they would be buried by snow by the morning.

On July 28, the couple were not in a good way, especially Mr Petr who was carrying the majority of their gear. They were both in wet clothes and experienced symptoms of hypothermia.

When snow gave way underneath them at one point they slid down the terrain and Mr Petr became trapped. He was conscious but stuck between branches and some rock, with his backpack on his back. Mr Petr tried to get out but, as he moved, he "got deeper and deeper", Ms Pizova recounted.

After a period of time, she could no longer hear Mr Petr breathing. She managed to find a headlamp in Mr Petr’s backpack and checked his pulse. She was unable to find a pulse and realised he had died.

She spent another two nights outside before she made it to a hut on July 30. She was unable to work the radio at the hut though as it only had English instructions.

Several times she attempted to flag down aircraft but was unsuccessful.

Ms Pizova was also injured and in pain from frostbite.

Your playlist will load after this ad

How she survived

From August 3, Ms Pizova spent time trying to form make-shift crampons and fix other gear, as she planned to walk out of the track to The Divide, near Te Anau. However, when she tested the gear it did not hold together.

Ms Pizova lost confidence that she would be able to walk out from the hut and eventually decided to stay where she was until someone found her.

Then, after noticing concerned Facebook posts from relatives, the Czech Republic Honorary Consul raised an alarm with DOC on August 25. Mr Petr and Ms Pizova were reported missing to police that day and police found the couple’s vehicle at the Routeburn Track carpark near Glenorchy.

A helicopter with police staff, Search and Rescue personnel and a DOC employee on board were tasked to check the track and the huts along it. Heavy snow above the tree line was observed.

As the helicopter neared Lake McKenzie, a person was seen jumping up and down in a fluorescent vest in front of a hut.

As the helicopter landed, one of its occupants, named only as Constable Andrew, immediately recognised Ms Pizova as the woman they had been looking for. He said she was overwhelmed.

She pointed out where Mr Petr died and the next day his body was located wedged in a V shaped position amongst the scrub. His body was recovered on August 26 though as weather conditions on the 25th were too poor.

A detective involved in the case came out with these findings as detailed in the Coroner's report: