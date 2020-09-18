TODAY |

Cynthia reunited with kind young Northland man who jumped out of car to help mow her lawn

On Thursday night Seven Sharp brought viewers the heart-warming story of 81-year-old Cynthia, who was trying to track down the Good Samaritan who jumped out of his car outside her house in Kamo, Whāngārei, and offered to mow her lawn.

The neighbourly act went down in the Whangārei suburb of Kamo. Source: Seven Sharp

Today Nikau Munroe Rawiri came forward and was reunited with Cynthia - who was able to properly thank him with some lamingtons and flowers.

Nikau – who turned 20 yesterday - told Seven Sharp that helping people out is in his nature.

“I just saw her doing the lawn and it was hot as outside so I thought I can’t let her continue, so I turned around and took the mower off her pretty much.

“It’s just in my blood to help, I come from a very family orientated place and we help where help is needed.”

Nikau lives with own grandmother and says he never lets her mow the lawn.

Hunt on for young man who jumped out of car to help older woman mow her lawn

He was in hospital after accidentally putting a staple through his finger when he saw the Seven Sharp story on his good deed last night - which brightened his spirits up.

Watch Nikau and Cynthia’s touching reunion in the video above.

