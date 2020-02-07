TODAY |

Cyclone Uesi could 'bring some moisture toward New Zealand early next week' - MetService

Source:  1 NEWS

The path of a tropical cyclone north of New Zealand is still uncertain, but a meteorologist says it's not posing any immediate threat to New Zealand.

Tropical cyclone forming near Vanuatu. Source: MetService

Cyclone Uesi is currently west of Vanuatu and is expected to track south.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little told 1 NEWS by Wednesday it will be close to or over New Caledonia, then at the end of the week it's expected to be in the northern Tasman Sea area.

Tropical cyclone could hit New Zealand by late next week, MetService warns

"After that there's a bit of uncertainty," he said, but added there was no cause for concern in the next five days.

"There's no immediate threat to New Zealand."

Mr Little said experts on tropical cyclones were watching it closely and would provide updates and advice for the public.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) tweeted this morning Cyclone Uesi was at a category two strength, but reiterated it's path is not yet clear.

"It may track into the Tasman Sea this weekend and bring some moisture toward New Zealand early next week. Another scenario is that it heads toward Australia," the post says.

Last week, New Zealand's weather was a mixed bag.

The far south was affected by flooding after months of rain bucketed down in a few days, meanwhile up north was facing severe droughts.

This week, the country was looking to be mostly hot and dry, with areas including Hamilton, Masterton, Gisborne and Hastings forecast into the 30s on Wednesday and Thursday," Mr Little said.

He also said flood affected areas in Southland were looking to be dry this week, apart from some rain along the West Coast and in Fiordland, but it wasn't significant.

