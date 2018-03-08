 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Cyclone Hola strengthens to powerful Category-4 storm, could bring 100km winds to North Island Sunday or next week

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Tropical Cyclone Hola has strengthened overnight, going from a Category-2 storm to a powerful Category-4, and latest track maps show it brushing the north-eastern coast of the North Island.

A GFS/NCEP/US National Weather Service visualisation of Cyclone Hola''s predicted location at 7am, Monday March 12.

A GFS/NCEP/US National Weather Service visualisation of Cyclone Hola''s predicted location at 7am, Monday March 12.

Source: 1 NEWS

Cyclone Hola's brought strong winds and rough seas to the island nation, and gusts could reach 160km/h.

The storm is currently moving away from Vanuatu and towards New Caledonia, where it will likely hit the eastern islands of the country.

Check the forecast in your region on the 1 NEWS NOW weather page

Wind speeds at the centre of Hola are currently sustained at 170km/h, Weatherwatch reports, and could intensify to 200km/h later today.

The latest prediction of Cyclone Hola's path in coming days, issued by the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre at 3am, March 8 NZT.

The latest prediction of Cyclone Hola's path in coming days, issued by the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre at 3am, March 8 NZT.

Source: Joint Typhoon Warning Centre

The Joint Typhoon Warning Centre issued its latest tracking map today at 3am NZT, with predictions of wind gust speeds by the time it reaches New Zealand up to 100km/h

The Fiji Meteorological Service released an updated track map this morning, predicting that the storm could further strengthen to Category-5 later today.

A Cyclone Hola tracking map released by the Fiji Meteorological Service at 8.38am, March 8, NZT.

A Cyclone Hola tracking map released by the Fiji Meteorological Service at 8.38am, March 8, NZT.

Source: Fiji Meteorological Service

There are fears the Cyclone could eventually make its way down to New Zealand, where Cyclone Gita slammed into the Nelson Tasman and West Coast regions, causing considerable damage.

MetService's latest Tropical Cyclone activity bulletin, issued overnight, says Hola could possibly approach the North Island of New Zealand "later Sunday or early next week".

A Himawari-8 globe-projected graphic showing Cyclone Hola between Vanuatu and New Caledonia this morning at 8.30am NZT.

A Himawari-8 globe-projected graphic showing Cyclone Hola between Vanuatu and New Caledonia this morning at 8.30am NZT.

Source: Japan Meteorological Agency


Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
A GFS/NCEP/US National Weather Service visualisation of Cyclone Hola''s predicted location at 7am, Monday March 12.

Cyclone Hola strengthens to powerful Category-4 storm, could bring 100km winds to North Island Sunday or next week

00:25
2
Andrew Frame's voice was nearly drowned out by the loud sound of rain on his work's roof.

Live updates: Nearly 291mm of rain falls in rural Hawke's Bay area, Napier-Taupo Rd shut by deluge


00:18
3
The Australian batsman can be seen piping up at the Proteas' keeper before their dressing room fracas.

Watch: 'You f****** sook' - new vision of Warner v de Kock spat emerges

01:03
4
Tricia Andreassen and Elizabeth Flores visited Louise and David Turpin in jail as they face numerous abused and torture charges relating to their 13 children.

'House of Horrors' mother 'in a la-la land' in US jail, thinks she'll be out soon, sister says

00:14
5
Carmelo Anthony was a tad miffed about this play in the Thunder’s 122-112 loss to Houston.

Watch: 'Where the f*** was help?!' OKC star explodes at Steven Adams after defensive shocker

01:39
The people surrounding Te Waikoropupu are seeking a Water Conservation Order to stop mining and irrigation of the land.

Golden Bay iwi fear NZ's largest freshwater spring will be 'ruined' by bottling proposal

The people surrounding Te Waikoropupu are seeking a Water Conservation Order to stop mining.


04:10
Mr Morgan says the government should be means testing those claiming their state pension, so only those who need it get it.

Gareth Morgan doesn't want his Super as he turns 65, says NZ needs means-testing

Mr Morgan questions why taxpayers are paying for those who can easily afford to look after themselves.

03:35
The former PM says Jacinda Ardern's ascension to the top job, as an unmarried woman, would have inconceivable when she entered politics.

Helen Clark says being unmarried, female PM at 37 would 'not have been possible' when she entered politics

The former PM says Jacinda Ardern's ascension to the top job would have inconceivable when she entered politics in the early 1980s.


Stan Walker is comforted by his mother in hospital.

Stan Walker posts touching image of his mother comforting him in hospital as he battles health issues

"My mama always holding me down," reads the picture caption.

02:24
The region's State Highway 60 is currently only open to escorted convoys.

Farmers find creative ways out of Cyclone Gita chaos and avoid losing $1 million worth of milk

Kiwi ingenuity is keeping the Golden Bay farmers afloat.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 