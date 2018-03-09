Cyclone Hola continues to develop, tracking slightly east of Northland, Auckland, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty

The US Navy's Joint Typhoon Warning centre reports that Cyclone Hola continues to develop between Vanuatu and New Caledonia, with an updated track prediction map adjusted a little towards the North Island.

The JTWC issued its latest warnings and prediction at 4am today, with the central path moving a little towards the North Island, but with a wider spread in the possible track.

An updated track map for Cyclone Hola, overlaid on Google Earth, issued 4am NZT on Friday, March 9. Source: JTWC/Google Earth

Current estimates from the JTWC put Hola's arrival in New Zealand overnight Sunday, as it skirts down to the east of Northland, Auckland, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty.

According to the JTWC, Hola has barely moved since yesterday, moving at just 1 knot in the past six hours, and still between Vanuatu and New Caledonia.

Fiji's Meteorological Service issued its latest update at 2.48am NZT, showing that Hola remains a Category-4 cyclone.

Meanwhile, predictions from GFS/NCEP/US National Weather Service show that Hola will move down to the west of the North Island from Monday morning.

Cyclone Hola's predicted position at 1am on Tuesday, March 13, according to the GFS/NCEP/US National Weather Service. Source: GFS/NCEP/US National Weather Service