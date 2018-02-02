 

Cyclone Gita warning: 'We strongly encourage you take precautions' - Nelson Civil Defence preparing for the worst

Nelson Civil Defence are warning the recently storm-hit region to prepare themselves for the heavy rain and wind from what is left of Cyclone Gita, predicted to hit New Zealand on Tuesday. 

Kaitlin Ruddock was reporting on severe weather in Nelson, then nature intervened.
This month has already seen the region hit twice by devastating storms, which saw water surges leaving parts of the Nelson coastline in ruins, and many areas flooded.

Coastal communities in Nelson-Tasman region are drying out after storm surges and massive swell.
Cyclone Gita wreacked havoc in the Pacific this week, and is currently tracking towards New Zealand.

New Zealand is also helping, with our Defence Force delivering badly needed aid.
The remnants are expected to impact parts of the country next week, possibly heading over the lower North Island and upper South Island. 

"Though it may lessen in severity, it could still bring with it strong winds, heavy rain and storm surges. Forecasters are warning that this may be a significant weather event," a statement released today from Nelson-Tasman Civil Defence. 

"If residents were previously flooded in either of the last two events, then we strongly encourage you to take precautions to protect your property."

Stafford Road in Ruby Bay has borne the brunt of today's intense storm.

"Campers, mariners and other people who live and work along the coast, should pay particular attention to forecasts and prepare accordingly," it said. 

