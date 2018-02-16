 

Cyclone Gita latest: 'Significant weather' heading our way from 'troublemaker to the north'

Just what parts of New Zealand will be affected by the forecast arrival of cyclone Gita is up in the air.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

In a weather update this afternoon TVNZ meteorologist Dan Corbett describes the cyclone as the "troublemaker to the north" which is passing by New Caledonia were it will "start to get chewed apart".

"Where it (Cyclone Gita) turns and how quickly it comes towards us looks to be the key to where it most impacts the country (New Zealand)," Corbett says.

"Sometime Tuesday looks like we could be getting into some pretty rough weather."

Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.
Source: Breakfast

On Sunday Gita will start to come in towards the Tasman Sea, Corbett says, "where will it get grabbed and the angle it'll come in – that's the key going in to Monday".

Corbett says there are "a lot of different" scenarios as to where Gita will go.

"You want to keep a heads up from as far North as Auckland, Taranaki,  the West Coast”

"There's some significant weather to head our way."
 

Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Here comes Gita! Wellingtonians told to brace for heavy rain, huge swells and high winds
Kaitlin Ruddock was reporting on severe weather in Nelson, then nature intervened.

Cyclone Gita warning: 'We strongly encourage you take precautions' - Nelson Civil Defence preparing for the worst

Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Here comes Gita! Wellingtonians told to brace for heavy rain, huge swells and high winds

As Cyclone Gita remnants approach New Zealand, how does it look for your weekend?

Cyclone Gita, packing 100km/h winds and heavy rain, is taking dead aim at New Zealand - but where will it hit?

The man pictured took his late wife's ashes out for Valentine's Day.

The Valentine's Day post that struck a nerve: 'His love for her was and still is very strong'


TVNZ meteorologist Dan Corbett says: "Sometime Tuesday looks like we could be getting into some pretty rough weather".

Dead sperm whale's jaw sawed off with chainsaw in 'disgusting' act of 'desecration' at Tauranga beach

The huge decomposing mammal was found on Papamoa Beach on Thursday afternoon by fishermen.

