Cyclone Gita hit Golden Bay residents, businesses to get $100K government injection

Golden Bay residents and businesses affected by Cyclone Gita will get a $100,000 boost from the government.

The storm caused major slips on the Takaka Hill highway, the only road access in the area, which could take days to clear.
Economic Development Minister David Parker and Civil Defence Minister Kris Faafoi made the announcement today.

"The community has asked for support and I think it's important that they get it," Mr Parker says.

"The damage to Takaka Hill Road means many of Golden Bay's businesses are suffering from lower levels of custom and limited access to freight services that will potentially have long term impacts."

The $100,000 will go into a relief fund managed by the Tasman District Council.

The region's State Highway 60 is currently only open to escorted convoys.
Mr Faafoi says the money from Civil Defence will be used to provide one-off hardship grants to Tasman District residents affected by the storm event.

"It will cover such things as essentials for daily life, extra financial costs due to flooding, and costs not covered by insurance or other funds," says Mr Faafoi.

Primary producers will not be eligible for this funding, having already been delivered support through Rural Support Trusts.

