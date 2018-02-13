 

Cyclone Gita expected to make landfall Tuesday bringing a 'huge amount' of rain and wind

Cyclone Gita is on its way to New Zealand, with latest forecasts expecting it to make landfall on Tuesday.

TVNZ weather presenter Chris Chang with the latest update.
Source: 1 NEWS

MetService says this morning the boomerang-shaped path the cyclone - which caused damage to Tonga last week - is taking means it will likely hit the centre of the country.

It is currently south of New Caledonia.

MetService says it's still too early to say where Gita will have the biggest impact, but the eye should be near Cook Strait and the top of the South Island.

A satellite image showing the location of Cyclone Gita in relation to Fiji's One-i-Lau island about 12.40pm NZT on February 13

A satellite image showing the location of Cyclone Gita in relation to Fiji's One-i-Lau island about 12.40pm NZT on February 13.

Source: Japan Meteorological Agency

More information could be known later today.

While it has been downgraded to a Category 2 cyclone, a "huge amount" of wind and rain will be coming, WeatherWatch's Philip Duncan said yesterday.

Anyone with boats in lakes, rivers and coastal areas should check their moorings during the weekend, and drains and gutters should be cleared and trampolines tied down.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is expected to douse Fiordland today.

MetService has issued a severe weather warning for the region, with up to 100mm of rain likely to fall between 4pm today and 7am tomorrow.

You can find the latest weather forecast here.

