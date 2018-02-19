 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


As Cyclone Gita approaches NZ, Civil Defence warns Kiwis to be prepared

share

Source:

Breakfast

Heavy rain and winds are expected for central New Zealand on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:30
1
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.

As NZ braces for Cyclone Gita tomorrow it's going to be a wet one around much of the country today

01:36
2
Cyclone Gita could cause power cuts, flooding and closed roads when it hits on Tuesday.

Kiwis warned to prepare for possible power cuts, road closures as Cyclone Gita tipped to hit Tuesday

3
Police (file picture).

Body found in search for missing Hamilton man

4
Amy Schumer revealed she married in secret on Instagram.

Amy Schumer releases photos of her secret wedding after surprising fans on Instagram with the news

00:15
5
The visitors claimed a three-run win, but NZ will still face Australia in Wednesday's decider.

England captain dishes harsh reality to team after odd win over NZ - 'We had absolutely no right to be in the final'


01:30
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest weather update.

As NZ braces for Cyclone Gita tomorrow it's going to be a wet one around much of the country today

Christchurch City Council has this morning urged people in Canterbury to expect up to 100mm of rain as the storm hits Tuesday.

02:21
Eugenie Sage is with scientists on their way to the islands to see if a mouse eradication effort has been a success.

Conservation Minister and scientists off to check out mouse hunt in the Antiopdes

Sixty-five tonnes of bait was dropped on the islands 18 months ago to kill the pests.

01:12
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was one of those marching in the sixth annual Pride Parade.

More than 30,000 spectators lined Auckland's Ponsonby Road to celebrate diversity

The first PM to walk in a Pride Parade says we still have work to do.

01:35
Ms Genter still wants to be co-leader of the Green Party.

Green MP Julie Anne Genter 'excited' about surprise pregnancy after suffering two miscarriages

Ms Genter made the announcement at her Auckland home with her partner.

02:22
Nikolas Cruz, 19, is accused of killing 17 students at a Florida high school.

Details emerge of Florida school gunman's mental health issues

Students and parents have taken to the streets to make their voices heard on gun control.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 