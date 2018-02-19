 

As Cyclone Gita approaches, what do you need in your survival kit?

Civil Defence says the most important thing is to have a plan in place, but let's not forget the basics.
Authorities on the South Island’s West Coast are particularly concerned.

UPDATE: Cyclone Gita to potentially bring 7.5 metre waves, snowfall in onslaught set for Tuesday


At 48 per cent, the Labour Party's figures are at its highest level in 15 years, but it comes at the expense of its support partners.

Labour soars to highest level in 15 years in new 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll

A school and early childhood centre were placed on lockdown for a time today following the incident in Ahipara.

Northland school lockdown lifted as police continue hunt for gunman who fired shots at house

The massive storm is set to slam into the centre of the country tomorrow.

'Prepare as much as you can' – Jacinda Ardern warns Kiwis in firing line of Cyclone Gita to take warnings 'seriously'

After a strong start in opposition, National's support has faded a little.

Labour soars at the expense of its governing partners in new 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll

Greens leader James Shaw says that's one reason his party decided against a full coalition with Labour.

Professor Boyd Swinburn says unfounded judgements about obese people’s character is “rife” in society, health system.

Plus size models confront society's unfair 'weight bias', says obesity expert

Professor Boyd Swinburn says obesity is wrongly linked with negative character traits.


They are a big problem in Australia, and now 14 members have been deported back to New Zealand because of strict immigration rules.

'We are growing' – chilling message from Comancheros as notorious gang hits Kiwi shores

They are a big problem in Australia, and now 14 members have been deported back to New Zealand.

Wellington, the Nelson Tasman region and the West Coast are being warned to get ready.

Labour is at 48 per cent, up nine points on December, while National has slipped three to 43 per cent.


 
