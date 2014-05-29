Cyclists crash near Christchurch, nine taken to hospital

Nine people have been hospitalised after cyclists crashed near Christchurch this evening.

Source: Breakfast

They were part of a group of 40 cyclists riding in Leeston, and crashed just before 7pm, St John Ambulance said.

Seven ambulances and one helicopter were called to the scene on Lincoln and Leeston Lakes Roads.

Two patients, one in a serious condition and one moderate, were airlifted to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter.

The other seven riders were taken by ambulance to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.