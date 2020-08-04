Cyclist's close shave with bus prompts further calls for safe passing distance law

A near miss between a cyclist and a bus in Wellington has further highlighted the need for an enforceable passing distance law, the cyclist and advocates say.

Cyclist Felix Marwick was riding up Chaytor Street towards Karori yesterday on his e-bike, when a Metlink bus came past.

Although the bus driver initially gave him plenty of room, video captured by Mr Marwick showed the driver pulling in far too close as the bus rounded a corner.

"If I hadn't stopped he would have hit me," Mr Marwick said.

MetLink has been asked for comment on the incident.

Mr Marwick, who has been hospitalised in the past by a collision with a car, said he believed the driver had seen him, and may have thought he would get past with plenty of room - but the higher speed of Mr Marwick's e-bike could have thrown him off.

"I'm doing 25-30kmh up that hill on an e-bike - if I was on a push bike, I'd be doing 10-15kmh - that's the assumption that I think the driver made," he said.

He said it was no use reporting incidents like this to police, because there is still technically no law setting out a safe distance to pass cyclists on the roads.

"So when you pass that sort of stuff on to the cops they generally do bugger all about it - because there's nothing they can do.

"Metlink, to their credit, when you notify them of stuff, what they will do is they take the complaint onboard, they make a record of it and generally they make the driver aware of it and make them do a safety course.

"You get an apology from the organisation - but never from the driver."

Mr Marwick said he doesn't want to be too harsh on Metlink, because most of their drivers are good and give cyclists plenty of space.

Patrick Morgan of the Cycling Action Network said it's time for the law to set out safe passing distances, because everyone deserves to be safe on the roads.

He also said many drivers, including bus drivers, were possibly unaware of the speeds e-bikes can reach, and they need to be extra cautious with more and more of them on the roads.

"There's a duty of care on all road users - if you're going to overtake, you need to leave enough room," Mr Morgan said.

"I don't accept that it's to do with the roads being too narrow.

"Because e-bikes are now very popular we know that some drivers underestimate."

Mr Morgan said that "people on bikes deserve the protection of the law.

"A minimum passing gap rule would be an opportunity to have a much clearer conversation about what safe overtaking looks like," he said.

"Close passing is really scary and dangerous - in the same way that police can prosecute someone following too close, they need to be able to do the same for close passing.

"It can't come soon enough."

Consultation on the New Zealand Transport Agency's Accessible Streets package closed in April this year, and the road rule changes, if enacted, would include a legally-enforceable safe passing distance between cars and cyclists.

That distance would be one metre in cities and 1.5 metres in rural areas.