Cyclist nears end of record-breaking ride from Cape Reinga to Bluff

A cyclist is nearing the end of an epic journey from the top of the New Zealand, to the bottom, all in the aid of charity.

Cyclist Craig Harper Source: Facebook: The Long White Ride

Craig Harper is cycling the length of New Zealand in little over four days, to raise funds for the Graeme Dingle Foundation's Kiwi Can children's charity.

It's believed he will set a record time for riding the length of the country in the process.