Cyclist killed, another injured by train in separate crashes in Canterbury and Napier

A cyclist has died after a serious crash in Canterbury, while another cyclist is injured after a separate collision with a train in Hawke's Bay today.

Source: 1 NEWS

Just after 10.30am in eastern Napier, police were called to Chatham St after an incident involving a cyclist and a train.

One person was injured and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

In a separate incident this afternoon, there was a serious crash on Oxford St, Waimakariri, involving a cyclist at around 12.39pm.

One person has died in that crash, police confirmed.