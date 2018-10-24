Cyclist injured after accident involving police car in South Auckland

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after an accident involving a police car this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS
Emergency services were called to the crash on Atkinson Avenue in Otahuhu, a police spokesperson said.
The cyclist has moderate to minor injuries and is being checked over at Middlemore Hospital, they said, adding the officers involved were not injured and are being supported.
Atkinson Avenue is closed between King Street and Avenue Road.
The Serious Crash Unit is attending and will investigate.