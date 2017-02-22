 

Cyclist gets revenge on pig-headed men abusing her at London intersection - but is it legit?

Questions are being raised about the authenticity of a video showing a female London cyclist getting revenge on a man in a van making catcalling noises and verbally abusing her at an intersection.

She chased after the van and ripped off the driver's wing mirror.

The incident in central London was caught by a GoPro camera attached to the helmet of a nearby moped rider, and has gone viral this week.

However, The Sun spoke to a builder who insisted the incident appeared to be a set-up.

"I was across the road having a break and I saw this very attractive girl with a bike talking to a blonde guy who was giving her instructions," Scott Deane said.

"Then three guys dressed in orange site clothes turned up in a van and the blonde bloke was giving them instructions too.

"He was telling the girl: 'You need to ride behind the van aggressively'.

"They practised the scene two or three times with the motorbike riding behind them."

The Guardian also asked the company that released the video to provide a full, unblurred version of it, but they didn't respond.

WANT MY NUMBER?

In the video a trio of vehicles all stop at a red light near Tottenham Court Road, and one of the men inside the van can be heard asking: "All right, want my number?"

The girl tells them to go away and slaps the side of their van, at which point the man expresses his surprise at her reaction and starts winding her up.

"That's not very ladylike, is it?" he asks her. "What charm school did you go to, eh?"

He adds: "Shut up, you old dog. You on your period?" before again trying to touch her on the shoulder and get her number.

Just as the situation is about to come to a head, the light turns green and the van drives off, as she holds up her middle finger.

The matter is not finished there, as the three all head down the same side street.

She furiously pedals after the men in a bid to catch them up, and spots her opportunity as the men pull over.

Making a very abrupt stop next to the grey vehicle, she quickly rips the wing mirror off and continues on her way.

"That's exactly what you deserve you scum," the filmer declares before he too drives away.

Related

UK and Europe

Crime and Justice

Media

