Cyclist dies from injuries after crash in Papatoetoe, Auckland

1 NEWS

A cyclist has died after a crash involving a car in South Auckland yesterday.

Inspector Kay Lane, road policing manager for Counties Manukau Police said the crash on Great South Road occurred near Allenby Park at around 8am.

He said the cyclist was taken to Auckland City Hospital with critical injuries and underwent surgery. He died there this morning. 

“This is a tragic outcome and our thoughts are with the man's family at this time,” he said.

“We are unable to comment further around the man’s identity until our processes around advising next of kin have been completed.”

The police investigation into the crash is continuing, and it will be referred to the Coroner. 


