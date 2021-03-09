Cyclist dies in Auckland after crash with truck

A cyclist has died after an accident involving a truck in Auckland this afternoon.

Intersection of Lake Road and Montgomery Avenue in Belmont, Auckland. Source: Google

Police say the crash occurred in Belmont at the intersection of Lake Road and Montgomery Avenue just after 1pm.

"A truck and cyclist have collided. Sadly, the cyclist has died at the scene," police say.

A section of Lake Road will be closed while emergency services carry out their work at the scene.