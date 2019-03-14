TODAY |

Cyclist dies after crash with car on Auckland's Queen Street, police seek witnesses

A cyclist has died after a crash with a car on Auckland's Queen Street this morning.

Police say emergency services were called to the crash around 2:30am and the cyclist, a man believed to be in his 50s, was transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

The man has since died from his injuries.

Police are asking for any witnesses of the crash to help them with their investigation, saying the crash involved a silver Honda Logo hatchback and was opposite Myers Park.

Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is urged to call Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 3026557 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Police say they are continuing to make enquiries into the incident and the identity of the deceased.

Police generic.
Police car (file picture). Source: istock.com
