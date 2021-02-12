TODAY |

Cyclist crash on State Highway 2 causes rush hour gridlock in Wellington

Source:  1 NEWS

It's bumper-to-bumper for cars heading south out of Wellington this morning after a cyclist was hit riding along the Petone on-ramp. 

A cyclist collided with a car on the Petone on-ramp to State Highway Two. Source: NZTA

The cyclist has been left in a moderate condition after an accident involving a car during their early commute around 7.30 am. 

State Highway 2 was blocked along the southbound ramp earlier but has now been cleared. 

But significant delays remain at the on-ramp, with lines of traffic stretching back to the Melling traffic lights. 

Motorists are asked to be patient and delay their travel plans along the highway if possible. 

