'Cyber security incident' affecting Waikato DHB clinical services at hospitals

Source:  1 NEWS

Some outpatient clinics may be cancelled with Waikato District Health Board suffering a "cyber security incident" which is affecting its information services today. 

It’s affecting all clinical services to varying degrees across the DHB’s hospitals. Source: 1 NEWS

All clinical services have been affected across the DHB's hospitals - Waikato, Thames, Tokoroa, Te Kuiti and Taumaranui - to varying degrees. 

Its landline is also down, including the main Waikato DHB number. 

The DHB said appropriate Government authorities had been advised of the incident. 

"We want to assure the public that all inpatients are continuing to receive quality care from our staff."

The DHB asked that Waikato Hospital's emergency department be left for emergencies only.

"This is to ensure we can continue to provide critical care services to our patients.

"If you need immediate or urgent help, please continue to call 111. If it is not an emergency, please phone Healthline on 0800 611 116, visit your GP or local urgent care centre."

With the landline down, it also asked those trying to contact loved ones to use a mobile "where possible". 

Those affected by the possible cancellation of the outpatient clinics would be contacted to rebook, the DHB says.

