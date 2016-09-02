'That was a cute wee shake' - hundreds feel 5.1 earthquake off Bay of Plenty

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of the eastern Bay of Plenty today, felt by hundreds of people.

(file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

The 'moderate' shake was at a depth of 36km, 15km east of Te Kaha, according to GeoNet.

More than 700 people have recorded feeling the shake according to GeoNet throughout the North Island and at the top of the South Island.

Twitter user Susan Freeman-Greene wrote that quake caused "rocking" in a highrise building in Wellington.