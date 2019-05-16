TODAY |

Cutbacks for gamblers as SkyCity tightens coronavirus prevention measures

Source:  1 NEWS

SkyCity is the latest business to announce new regulations in the coronavirus outbreak, shutting down some of its gambling machines and cancelling events.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Wiremu Manaia gives his thoughts ahead of public submissions on SkyCity Hamilton swapping out black jack tables for pokie machines. Source: Breakfast

In the casino, a number of machines will be turned off to make sure there's adequate distance between players and tables are reduced to five-person only, with no backbetting.

Other gambling promotions are being put on hold, SkyCity said in a statement today.

When it comes to SkyCity's other facilities, its restaurants are being run as usual but events in the convention spaces and theatre are being reviewed.

Some events have already been cancelled, including the Tower de Force which was due to take place this weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch McKay has more details and analysis ahead of tomorrow’s big economic package announcement. Source: 1 NEWS

Any guests with flu-like symptoms will be kicked out, SkyCity says.

New Zealand
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Still go to school, Ministry of Education advises as confusion builds over coronavirus
2
Morning Briefing March 17: Country scrambles to contain Covid-19
3
Amid coronavirus panic, blind Australian woman says people taking items from her shopping trolley
4
Pilots 'shocked and surprised', waiting for news as Air NZ considers cutting 30% of staff
5
Couple's dreams shattered after incorrectly labelled herbicide destroys vineyard
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Sonny Bill Williams 'fine' amid Wolfpack's coronavirus lockdown

Spark Sport offers free online content to Kiwis as coronavirus grinds sporting world to a halt
01:07

Canada closing borders to non-citizens due to coronavirus pandemic

Still go to school, Ministry of Education advises as confusion builds over coronavirus