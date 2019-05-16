Cutbacks for gamblers as SkyCity tightens coronavirus prevention measures

SkyCity is the latest business to announce new regulations in the coronavirus outbreak, shutting down some of its gambling machines and cancelling events.

In the casino, a number of machines will be turned off to make sure there's adequate distance between players and tables are reduced to five-person only, with no backbetting.

Other gambling promotions are being put on hold, SkyCity said in a statement today.

When it comes to SkyCity's other facilities, its restaurants are being run as usual but events in the convention spaces and theatre are being reviewed.

Some events have already been cancelled, including the Tower de Force which was due to take place this weekend.

