 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Customs seizes record $330 million worth of drugs

share

Source:

NZN

The largest ever seizures of methamphetamine and cocaine imported into New Zealand kept the Customs Service busy in 2016 and 2017.

Four foreigners have appeared in court over the bust.
Source: 1 NEWS

In mid-2016, 176kg of methamphetamine concealed in the doors of shipping containers was uncovered after a 16-month investigation, while late last year Customs was an integral part in 46kg of cocaine - worth an estimated $20 million - being seized in Tauranga.

According to Customs' 2016/17 report, drugs worth $329m were intercepted at the New Zealand border in those two years, which could have potentially caused $1.15 billion in social and economic costs to the country.

All up, 353kg of methamphetamine was seized - up from the 294kg taken by Customs in 2015/16 - along with 725kg of drugs or chemicals used to make the methamphetamine.

The countries methamphetamine is originating from is changing, too.

"In 2016/17 we have seen a change from China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan as the predominant source countries due to a rise in North American smuggling routes (Canada, the United States, and Mexico)," the report says.

Criminal syndicates bringing in ecstasy is also on the rise, along with smaller amounts coming in through the mail stream after being bought over the dark web.

"This resulted in us intercepting 32.3kg in crystal form and over 5000 tablets in 2016/17, compared to 6.6kg and nearly 6000 tablets in 2015/16."

The report also says 44,520 individual counterfeit goods items were seized.

In terms of travellers, 13.3 million people were processed arriving and departing our shores, a record for Customs and more than 9 per cent more than in 2015/16.

About 5.8 million of those used the SmartGate system, installed in June 2017.

A record $13.3b in revenue was collected by Customs in 2016/17, in duty and taxes, making up about 18 per cent of the Crown's annual tax revenue.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Woman dies on board Jetstar flight from Rarotonga to Auckland

01:41
2
Hauraki Plains Civil Defence is on high alert amid concerns for about 500 coastal homes between Waitakaruru and Kaiau.

After massive storm left trail of destruction in North Island, what's in store as it heads south?

01:41
3
Hauraki Plains Civil Defence is on high alert amid concerns for about 500 coastal homes between Waitakaruru and Kaiau.

Helicopter footage shows town along the Firth of Thames Coast drowning under flood waters

00:20
4
Mairangi Bay was hammered by giant waves crashing over the sea wall on Auckland's North Shore today.

One dead as massive storm approaches Wellington, domestic flights out of Auckland being delayed and cancelled

01:42
5
Houses along Harbour Dr, Otumoetai, have been flooded by extreme sea conditions along the Tauranga coast.

Watch: Ocean surges over Tauranga sea wall, lapping at houses, as extreme winds buffet the coast


03:48
Torrential rain and gales have lashed the North Island for much of the day.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update on severe storm

Wild weather has lashed the North Island today.

1 NEWS 6PM bulletin delayed after evacuation of TVNZ building due to fire releasing toxic gas

Staff were evacuated from the Auckland TVNZ bureau on Victoria St West at 5.15pm tonight for around an hour.


01:41
Hauraki Plains Civil Defence is on high alert amid concerns for about 500 coastal homes between Waitakaruru and Kaiau.

Helicopter footage shows town along the Firth of Thames Coast drowning under flood waters

Dramatic footage from the Auckland Rescue Helicopter captured heavy rain and high tides that have left at least 500 people affected in Kaiaua.


00:20
Mairangi Bay was hammered by giant waves crashing over the sea wall on Auckland's North Shore today.

One dead as massive storm approaches Wellington, domestic flights out of Auckland being delayed and cancelled

Re-live 1 NEWS NOW's coverage of the wild weather which lashed the North Island today.

01:42
Houses along Harbour Dr, Otumoetai, have been flooded by extreme sea conditions along the Tauranga coast.

Watch: Ocean surges over Tauranga sea wall, lapping at houses, as extreme winds buffet the coast

1 NEWS reporter Sam Kelway was in the thick of the wild weather and filmed Mother Nature's fury.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 